Public Health

Perpetual Pandemic

lmgraphic.com
 6 days ago

The CDC has recently determined the R0 (R naught) value of the Delta variant of COVID-19 is anywhere from five to 9.5. Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here.

Public Healthourherald.com

Pandemic Shortages In Strange Places

Despite a pandemic-induced blood shortage in New England, Gifford Medical Center has managed to keep its supply of donated blood relatively steady, according to lab manager Matthew Clayton. Supply-chain issues, driven by the pandemic and the Suez Canal obstruction earlier this year (which blocked ships carrying a wide range of cargo for nearly a week), have caused all manner of […]
Memphis, TNWashington Post

The post-pandemic economy

The Aug. 22 Business article “Now hiring: Inquire within” explored Memphis employers’ concerns about finding workers for leisure and hospitality businesses after the economic disruption of the pandemic. Their pain is real. But their current problems should not be framed as a function of workers’ choices — workers did not choose to lose their livelihoods overnight, and many still have few good choices.
Kidscbs7.com

Tips for co-parenting in a pandemic

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Jay Hendricks was joined by Kristi Edwards of Centers for Children and Families to discuss co-parenting in a pandemic. 1. Show children that you are calm. · We often forget how our moods and anxieties can unintentionally affect our children. · Give yourself time and space...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Most Common Symptoms of the Delta Variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the predominant strain circulating in the U.S., responsible for up to 94% of current cases. Not only is Delta much more infectious than previous variants, it may be causing symptoms that are different than those previously associated with COVID-19. Researchers are studying this possibility and haven't released official findings, but one crowd-sourced study points up some significant differences. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Fauci: COVID Vaccine Booster ‘Likely’ Inevitable

Dr. Anthony Fauci says everyone eventually will “likely” need a coronavirus booster shot at some point. “We’re already starting to see indications of some diminution” of the vaccines’ durability, the White House’s chief medical adviser told “CBS This Morning” on Thursday, CNBC reported. However, he said widespread booster inoculations aren’t...
CollegesNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Pandemic Made Internships Hypercompetitive

Landing a college internship has always been competitive for students but when the pandemic hit and employers canceled their internship programs or made them virtual, that made it even harder. Internships are crucial for students – it's one of the primary ways for us to make connections that will help...
Loudon County, TNNews-Herald.net

Pandemic impacted TCAP results

Testing data now confirms local students were impacted by COVID-19. Scores from the spring Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program assessments showed pandemic-related disruptions hurt academic proficiency. Results included TNReady assessments in English language arts, social studies, math and science, as well as alternative assessments for students with special needs. Mike Garren,...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Grocery & SupermaketPopculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

The Government Is Lying About Vaccines And Ivermectin – But Why?

It’s been quite a week. I’ve been in the media business for decades and I’ve never before witnessed such lies, exaggeration and outright fraud. All with the intent to force everyone to be vaccinated. The question is why?. Let’s start with the vaccine itself. The results in Israel prove what...
Public HealthAOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says If You Live Here, You're in Trouble

Whether or not you fear the coronavirus, the pandemic puts you in danger because a hospital near you may be full. If you or someone you love gets sick, they may not be able to see you in time. "We are perilously close," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN yesterday. "You're going to be in a situation where you're going to have to make some very tough choices." "Eight states had more than 90% of their adult ICU beds occupied Sunday," reports CNN. Read on to see if a state near you is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

