Highlights with Heidi: Authority to Weed

When architects Jody Beck and Ross-Alan Tisdale’s latest clients told them they wanted to introduce color to their new kitchen design, Beck, the founder of Traction Architecture, was assuming they meant one hue. “Then they picked out four,” she says. Beck and Tisdale had to figure out a way to incorporate Rust, Ochre, Night, and Mint (those are the names of the laminate Kerf cabinet colors) without it looking all over the place. The key was a mix of open and closed, hardware-less cupboards and drawers where the shades appear at random on some of the fronts and inset nooks. The high-grade plywood (it’s made with formaldehyde-free glue, making it extra-sustainable) still reads as the primary material. “We just kept rearranging it in a 3-D model until we got it right,” says Beck.