Tennis

Alexander Zverev Soars on the Court, Even as Abuse Allegations Linger

By NY Times
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexander Zverev is playing the best tennis of his career. He stretched his winning streak to 12 matches on Tuesday with a clinical, 100-minute demolition of Sam Querrey, the hard-serving American who is always dangerous on hardcourts. Zverev is one month removed from knocking off the world No. 1, Novak Djokovic, in the Olympic semifinal and winning the gold medal in men’s singles, which he followed by winning the Western & Southern Open near Cincinnati, a top-level event on the men’s tour and the main tuneup for the U.S. Open.

Albert Ramos Viñolas
Novak Djokovic
Tennis
Gold
Spain
Sports
Cincinnati, OHwhbl.com

ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev takes Cincinnati crown

Germany’s Alexander Zverev took down Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-2, 6-3 in just 59 minutes on Sunday to win the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio. The third-seeded Zverev, ranked No. 5 in the world, won his 17th career singles title, his fifth title at the ATP Masters 1000 level and his fourth event of the season.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Ashleigh Barty and Alexander Zverev continue fine form to claim Cincinnati titles

Jil Teichmann’s remarkable run in Cincinnati was ended by a clinical Ashleigh Barty 6-3 6-1 in the women’s singles final.The Swiss wildcard saw off Naomi Osaka, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and Karolina Pliskova to face the Australian for the Western and Southern Open title.But the world number one took her fifth tournament win of the season in an hour and 13 minutes.Barty broke for 5-3 and served out for the first set, while the Swiss lost all four service games in the second set.In the men’s singles final, Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev needed just an hour to take the...
TennisKEYT

Zverev denies allegations, backs ATP domestic violence rules

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic tennis gold medalist Alexander Zverev again denied abuse allegations made by a former girlfriend and says he would support the introduction of a domestic violence policy by the men’s pro tour. Zverev — a 24-year-old German who was the runner-up last year at the U.S. Open, which starts Monday — issued a statement about the matter and then briefly addressed it at a pre-tournament news conference. The former girlfriend, Olga Sharypova, first made the accusations last year and provided a new, detailed account this week via a Slate.com article. Zverev has denied the allegations.
Tennisbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Zverev says he will sue over domestic abuse allegations

Tokyo Olympic singles champion Alexander Zverev said Friday he plans to take legal action over accusations of domestic abuse by former girlfriend Olya Sharypova and again denied any wrongdoing. Zverev, last year’s US Open runner-up, is seeded fourth in this year’s New York Grand Slam hardcourt tennis showdown that begins...

