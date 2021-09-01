Alexander Zverev Soars on the Court, Even as Abuse Allegations Linger

Jil Teichmann’s remarkable run in Cincinnati was ended by a clinical Ashleigh Barty 6-3 6-1 in the women’s singles final.The Swiss wildcard saw off Naomi Osaka, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and Karolina Pliskova to face the Australian for the Western and Southern Open title.But the world number one took her fifth tournament win of the season in an hour and 13 minutes.Barty broke for 5-3 and served out for the first set, while the Swiss lost all four service games in the second set.In the men’s singles final, Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev needed just an hour to take the...