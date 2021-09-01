Fortescue investors invited to vote on Western Australia heritage law

The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 2.87%, outpacing gold on the sensitive jobs report update. Gold jumped after a key labor-market report showed the U.S. economy added fewer jobs than forecast, diminishing the possibility that the Federal Reserve will taper stimulus soon. Nonfarm payrolls data showed the U.S. added 235,000 jobs in August, well below economists' forecasts and far less than the gains seen last month, reports Bloomberg. The dollar sank after the report, boosting gold. Bullion has struggled this year amid a global economic rebound from the pandemic, which has raised the prospect of central banks reining in their monetary stimulus.