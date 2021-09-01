Fortescue investors invited to vote on Western Australia heritage law
MELBOURNE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group shareholders will be invited to express support for a stronger Aboriginal say on Western Australia's new heritage protection laws at a shareholder meeting in October, a resolution filed on Wednesday showed. The state is reforming laws to protect the heritage of Aboriginal Australians after global miner Rio Tinto Ltd legally destroyed historically and culturally significant rock shelters for an iron ore mine in Western Australia last year.www.kitco.com
