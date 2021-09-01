Cancel
Oklahoma Man Accused Of Rape Now Faces Hate Crime Charges For Racist Attack On Woman

By Blogzworth
rnbcincy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Oklahoma man Payton Heird, 22, was arrested early Sunday morning after he attacked and threatened Zuria Hurst, 18, on Baker’s Bridge. Guthrie Police are now investigating whether or not Heird’s actions were a hate crime. Heird, who was out on bail for sex crime charges stemming from a 2017 arrest, had been drinking when an argument broke out with Hurst. Heird starting throwing rocks at Hurst and calling her the “n” word. He also spat in her face and threatened to kill her. When the incident continued to escalate, Hurst called the police, telling the 911 dispatcher she was being threatened, was hit with a rock in the temple, and needed help.

