DeKALB, IL – The Northern Illinois University volleyball team opened its 2021 season Friday by going 1-1 against Western Illinois and CSU Bakersfield. The Huskies defeated the Leathernecks 3-1 before dropping its nightcap to CSU Bakersfield 3-1. "Every team that's out here this weekend is trying to battle to get wins," said head coach Ray Gooden. "It was a good team win this morning against Western Illinois. You have to give credit to Bakersfield. They have the tempo that we're trying to match. Right now, we're trying to win together and learn together. When we're all in it for each other, we did a good job."