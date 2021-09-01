Cancel
Buffalo Bills bring back former Georgia QB Jake Fromm

By UGA Wire
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills are bringing back former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm. Buffalo has added Fromm to their practice squad. The team announced on Tuesday that they released Fromm and several others, but the former UGA quarterback went unclaimed on waivers. So now, Buffalo can add him back to their practice squad.

