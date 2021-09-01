Cancel
Soccer

Boys Varsity Soccer falls to North White 4 – 2

By Admin
rensselaercentral.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bombers travel to North White this past Saturday and fell to the Vikings 4-2. The Bombers were able to take 1-0 in the first half and then 2-1 lead early in the second half. While the Bombers continued to pressure the Viking throughout the second half they were unable to find the net again. The Vikings on the other hand took full advantage of a few rare mistakes by the Bomber defense scoring 3 in the second half.

