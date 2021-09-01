Cancel
Tyrann Mathieu tests positive for COVID-19

chiefscrowd.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has tested positive for COVID-19 and is going on the reserve list, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Vaccinated players can return after consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must miss at least 10 days. The Chiefs’ season opener is in 11 days. Mathieu, 29, is going into a [more]

www.chiefscrowd.com

