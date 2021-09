With the success of Outlander Sam Heughan it was catapulted, immediately, towards international fame. When the series, based on the books by Diana Gabaldón, arrived on Netflix, the furor was impossible to stop. This fiction, which follows the romantic story of Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe), is a success around the world and this opened many doors for the actor. Since his name is known globally, as well as his acting level, he does not stop adding projects to his agenda.