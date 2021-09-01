Cancel
Internet

Learn how to remove the green circle from Facebook so that no one sees you online – MRT

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOOK: How to put subtitles on the videos that appear on Facebook. Log in to Facebook from a PC or laptop. In the contacts section located on the right side, three horizontal dots will appear (…). Press them and more options will be displayed, find and click on the one that says ‘Deactivate Active status’. A mini window will open where you can deactivate ‘All contacts’, ‘All contacts except’ (you add who you do not want) and ‘Only some’, similar to the previous one. Choose the one you like and finally click on ‘OK’ to save the changes.

