Abandoned delayed to 2022: Blue Box answers fans’ questions in a new FAQ

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbandoned, one of the most mysterious video games of recent times and about which little is known beyond an app for PS5, finally delays its launch in PlayStation 5 a 2022. This is extracted from the new section of questions and answers published by Blue Box Game Studios, a series of key points that try to answer the most widespread doubts among those players who follow the development of a title of which, for now, we only know a brief teaser trailer of just a few seconds.

