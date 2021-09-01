Abandoned delayed to 2022: Blue Box answers fans’ questions in a new FAQ

Sony ran a new PlayStation Direct PS5 restock today, and it didn't go down well. As always, the PlayStation Direct PS5 restock used a queue system. This is by far the fairest system, as it takes away all requirements from the user. It doesn't matter how fast you are or what techniques you use or what bots you have at your disposal if you're a scalper, none of it matters when you're in a random queue. With this queue system, each PS5 restock at PlayStation Direct usually lasts about 20-30 minutes. That said, today's restock lasted a lot longer than this, or so some thought.