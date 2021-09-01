Abandoned delayed to 2022: Blue Box answers fans’ questions in a new FAQ
Abandoned, one of the most mysterious video games of recent times and about which little is known beyond an app for PS5, finally delays its launch in PlayStation 5 a 2022. This is extracted from the new section of questions and answers published by Blue Box Game Studios, a series of key points that try to answer the most widespread doubts among those players who follow the development of a title of which, for now, we only know a brief teaser trailer of just a few seconds.marketresearchtelecast.com
