What Adrian Grenier really thinks about hatred towards his character in The Devil Wears Prada

It’s a tough question because I think, societally-speaking, we’re dealing with a lot of serious issues and we’re taking things very seriously, which is important. But there’s also a very important role for comedy. What do they say? 'Comedy is tragedy plus time?' So I think we don’t want to lose our ability to laugh and make fun of ourselves and not take life so seriously, because laughter is funny and poking fun is an important way to find truth at the same time. And Entourage was, I think, a really spot-on, comedic reflection of our culture at the time. So I think if Entourage could continue to take a look at the world and be honest about, ‘What is?’ It’s gonna be funny too.