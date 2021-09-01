Cancel
What Adrian Grenier really thinks about hatred towards his character in The Devil Wears Prada

 5 days ago

Was Nate (Adrian Grenier) the real villain of The Devil Wears Prada? That has been the debate since the movie hit theaters in 2006. In an exclusive chat with E! News, Grenier talked about the negative reaction to his character, and his response may surprise you! According to the actor of Entourage, he feels it “is healthy” for people to question Nate’s behavior, especially his inability to support Andy (Anne Hathaway) during his hard work.

