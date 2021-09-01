The animated film of the video game Injustice: Gods Among Us arrives
The animated adaptation of the popular video game Injustice: Gods Among Us is coming in Blu-Ray, 4K Ultra HD and Digital formats on October 19. The plot of the film tells how the Joker cheats on Superman and the Iron Man, in a fit of rage, he ends up murdering, unintentionally, Lois Lane that I was pregnant with Clark. So the Kryptonian decided it was enough and eliminated the Clown Prince of Crime piercing his chest with one hand.marketresearchtelecast.com
