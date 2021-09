Amazon customers will soon be able to use Affirm's "buy now, pay later" service at checkout in a new partnership unveiled by the tech companies on Friday. Amazon and Affirm said they have begun testing the new feature, which would make Affirm the first pay-over-time option at checkout on Amazon. Amazon and Citi have a partnership for Citi cardholders that works slightly differently, charging the full amount to the card but allowing payment over time at a lower interest rate.