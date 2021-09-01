Cancel
Argyle, TX

'Go-getter' Argyle firefighter hospitalized with COVID-19 is improving, official says

By Zaira Perez Staff Writer zaira.perez@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
Capt. Stephen Forrest, 36, remains hospitalized with COVID-19 and has had setbacks, but it looks like he’ll survive, according to Chief Mac Hohenberger of the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1. Courtesy photo/Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1

An Argyle fire captain who has been with the local fire department for half of his life has been in the hospital with COVID-19 for more than a month now.

Capt. Stephen Forrest, 36, has had good days and bad days, Chief Mac Hohenberger of the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 said Wednesday. Hohenberger said it looks like Forrest will survive the illness, adding that prayers from the Denton County community have helped greatly.

Hohenberger said in the last few days, Forrest has been doing better, although he has had some setbacks. Forrest has been on a ventilator for a few weeks.

“He actually woke up the other day for a little while,” Hohenberger said. “We told him his brother John had been calling him and he actually cried. So, he definitely knows who he is.”

At 18 years old, Forrest began volunteering for the former Argyle Fire District, now known as the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, a fire department made up of 53 firefighters. He joined paid staff at 21 once he was old enough to hire and worked his way up to captain. The father of two now mans the station located at 865 Copper Canyon Road.

“He’s been with us half his life and he is somebody that really enjoys serving the public, no doubt about it,” Hohenberger said. “I treasure [all the firefighters], but he has been with me the longest.”

As a captain, Forrest runs his station on Copper Canyon Road and is in charge of his crew of three for his engine. When his crew goes out to a fire, he’ll be in charge until the chiefs can arrive. Part of his job is also making sure everybody goes home.

“Stephen grew up in Argyle. He’s been there his whole life,” Hohenberger said. “I’ve known Stephen for a long time.”

It was around July 23 or 24 that Hohenberger believes Forrest and another firefighter were infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. He said they were transporting a COVID-19 patient to a hospital that day. Forrest’s family didn’t want to disclose his vaccination status.

“I had it myself back [around] Thanksgiving of last year, but we haven’t had anybody get as sick as Stephen,” Hohenberger said. “It’s affecting us quite a bit. We’ve had quite a few guys out sick. … The guys took this one to heart because Stephen’s the kind of guy [that feels like] everybody’s best friend.”

Hohenberger said Forrest didn’t look too well one day, so interim Assistant Chief Cody Miller checked his oxygen level. He said oxygen levels below 90% are worrisome, and Forrest’s oxygen level was at about 83%. Hospital staff diagnosed him with double pneumonia.

Last week, members of Denton County, including other area first responders, came together for a prayer vigil for Forrest and his family. Hohenberger said he thinks the group prayer has helped Forrest improve.

“He’s got a long way to go but I really feel if anybody can make it, he can make it,” Hohenberger said. “He’s a go-getter. He’s a hustler.”

