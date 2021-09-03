CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox series X stock live: Updates from Amazon, Smyths, AO and more

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

Launched at the tail end of 2020, the Xbox series X is still sold out across the UK. Supply chain issues stemming from the global shortage of microchip has left shoppers wondering where to buy Microsoft’s next-generation console.

The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand and sell out almost as soon as the new stock appears.

If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

