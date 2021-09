Cryptozoo is now playing in select theaters and is available on VOD. When it comes to American animation, it seems the vast majority of the offerings for adults are found in TV comedies, often relying on crude humor and graphic, over-the-top violence. Director Dash Shaw is one of a few autonomous animators pushing the boundaries of the medium in the feature format. His latest film, Cryptozoo, is a gory, graphic, experimental, psychedelic adventure that can best be described as the love child of Fantastic Planet and Jurassic Park, who was then raised by Yellow Submarine. It's one of the most unique animated movies you'll see this year, even if it gets too ambitious for its own good at times.