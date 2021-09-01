Culdesac School District Announces Temporary Shift to Remote Learning For Elementary Students
CULDESAC - On Wednesday, September 1, Culdesac School District sent a letter to parents and guardians announcing the temporary shift to distance (remote) learning for elementary students (Pre-K to 6th grade) beginning Thursday, September 2, 2021. The current plan is to have students return to the classroom on Monday, September 13, 2021. Students in grades 7-12 will continue to attend school in person as long as they are wearing a mask.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Comments / 0