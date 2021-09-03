CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 stock UK – live: EE consoles sell out, Argos and Smyths could follow next

By Alex Lee
Update: The PS5 has sold out at EE . It could drop at Smyths Toys and Argos next. Read on for more information.

The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.

August has been one of the best months ever for PS5 restocks, seeing multiple drops at Very , Smyths Toys , BT and EE , as well as restocks at Argos , Amazon and Game . There were around 35 drops in total. The question now is: will September be able to top that incredible figure? Yesterday, we had two drops at AO.com and Ace Studio .

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Related
Retailvideogameschronicle.com

Retailer glitch allows customers to buy Switch Lite consoles for free

UK retailer Argos has pulled Nintendo Switch Lite from its website after users discovered a glitch that allowed them to purchase consoles for free. The website loophole, which was discovered on Thursday and shared on popular reseller groups, involved adding a particular carry case to the website basket, in addition to a Switch Lite, to apply an erroneous discount covering the entire cost of the order (£206.98).
ElectronicsCNET

Don't buy a new TV at the wrong time. Here's when prices will drop

Are you looking to buy a new TV, but want the best price possible? Don't worry, the next best time to purchase is approaching. Prices for screens big and small follow a regular annual cycle, and knowing that cycle can save you some money or at least anxiety about getting ripped off. Here's the pattern: New TVs are announced at CES in January. Current model year TVs start shipping in the spring and summer, and that's when they're at their most expensive. In other words, those fancy 2021 TVs cost more right now than they will a little later in the year.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Walmart PS5 and Xbox restock: consoles will be for sale twice today – here's what time

The Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock time today will be sent to you by our PS5 and Xbox restock tracker Matt Swider. He'll send you an alert when consoles are in stock in the US – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. The current times for the consoles to go live, according to our tracking, is 12pm EDT and also at 9pm EDT if there are consoles left over. That reflects Walmart's previous plan, though a Wednesday restock is rare for the American retailer.
Video GamesGamespot

PS5 And Xbox Series X Consoles Available At Walmart

Walmart's latest PS5 and Xbox Series X restock for is live now. Both consoles are available as standalone purchases and cost $500 each. If you're looking for the Xbox Series S, both Amazon and the Microsoft Store have the $300 console in stock right now. now. Each time Walmart has...
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Amazon PS5 Restock Due Very Soon – August 2021

It looks like there will be an Amazon PS5 restock before the end of August, so make sure you’re ready to get your hands on a next-gen console. Despite releasing all the way back in November, the PS5 is still extremely difficult to come by. Although, this huge PS5 stock shortage could soon be over, thanks to Sony securing more console components.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

PS5 UK Restock: Amazon, John Lewis and GAME PlayStation 5 Stock Dates

Thousands of consoles will be available to buy from leading UK retailers this week, with several PS5 additions predicted between now and September 7. Leading the way is Amazon, which is expected to offer several next-gen consoles in the next 48 hours. It should be noted that this information remains...
Video GamesCNET

PS5 restock tracker: How to buy a PlayStation 5 from PlayStation Direct, GameStop and more

Update, 2:05 p.m. PT: PlayStation Direct will open to the public at 2:15 p.m. PT (5:15 p.m. ET). Head over now to get ready for the queue. This week started off with a restock from GameStop on Tuesday. The video game retailer had four PS5 bundles starting at $630, but only for GameStop Pro members. Membership starts at $15 a month. Sony's PlayStation Direct will also have a PS5 restock today. Some lucky people received email invites Monday giving them exclusive access to buy a PS5 directly from the PlayStation-maker today. The restock started at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET), with public access opening a couple hours later. If you're wondering how people were able to get exclusive access to buy a PS5, read on below for what you need to do to get one.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

PS5 restock Twitter tracker: it's now easier at Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

The PS5 restock news is unmistakable this week, and if you follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider – and turn on notifications for alerts for the next PS5 restock – you know what that news is: it's officially easier to buy a PlayStation 5 console, especially if you get Matt's alerts. As of today, August 13, there've been five massive restocks this week: Walmart had PS5 stock release twice yesterday, Best Buy slipped a PS5 restock in between, Antonline had PS5 Disc bundles, and Sams's Club had an overnight PS5 drop. This amounted to over 3,000 people buying the PS5 through Matt's Twitter alerts – 73,000 in total in six months – and we're not done. Next week should see a GameStop PS5 restock, according to our exclusive sources.
MLBCNET

PS5, Xbox Series bundles available at GameStop right now

GameStop added multiple PS5 and Xbox Series bundles Wednesday to its site as first spotted by deal finder Wario64. These bundles aren't cheap, but you get what you pay for, which typically consists of the console, an extra controller, GameStop gift cards and a game or two. Here are the...
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Amazon’s £3.99 air fryer sells out and more UK deals for today – follow live

The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from robot vacuum cleaners to mattresses, or bringing you with the very best deals on VPNs, laptops, TVs and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating to the virtual shelves.But with retailers launching new offers and savings on an ever more frequent basis, the world of online shopping can feel a little daunting. So, our liveblog is here to help you navigate it, making sure you get the best possible price for the thing...
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Target PS5 Restock Reportedly Preparing to Drop – September

It looks like our next Target PS5 restock could be just around the corner as we arrive at September 3. Somehow, shortages are still as severe as ever and PS5 consoles are in short supply. That said, it does look as though restock drops are picking up steam. We finally...
Retailitechpost.com

PS5 Restock Tracker: Where to Buy PlayStation 5 If You Missed Out on Walmart, Best Buy Stocks

PS5 restocks are available in the market! There are a few sites still offering Sony's gaming consoles even after the latest restock at Walmart and Best Buy. The market demand for the PS5 gaming console is finally slowing down, enough for some buyers to catch sight of them in retail shops. Previously, stocks sell out in a matter of hours and gamers had to wait for weeks and months until the next restock.
BusinessShropshire Star

Christmas toys price hike expected, warns industry boss

Families may have to foot the bill of global delays and shortages. The price of toys is set to rise in the lead up to Christmas, the boss of a British toy company has warned, as the cost of delays and shortages hit shoppers’ pockets. Joel Berkowitz, a director of...
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

Xbox series X stock – live: Latest restock dates from Currys, Argos and more

Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X is still sold out across the UK. The console continues to suffer under supply chain issues stemming from the global shortage of microchips, leaving shoppers wondering where to buy Microsoft’s latest launch.The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand and sell out almost as soon as the new stock appears.If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.Read more:Where to buy a PS5 in the UKBest games consoles 2021: How to choosePS5 launch: Is it better than the Xbox series X?Is the Xbox Game Pass worth the money?Where to buy Xbox series X: Tracking major UK retailersCheck stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below: Microsoft StoreBoxAmazonGameSmyths ToysCurrys PC WorldJohn Lewis & PartnersArgosAsdaAOShopToVeryBTEEEbuyerSimply Games

