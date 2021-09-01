Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Three police officers and two paramedics, charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of African-American Elijah McClain

marketresearchtelecast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal grand jury in Colorado on Wednesday indicted the three police officers and two paramedics involved in the death of Elijah McClain on 32 counts, including involuntary manslaughter and criminally negligent manslaughter. State Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced the criminal charges nearly two years after the 23-year-old African-American’s death at the hands of the police. During the arrest, the officers applied a strangulation key to him. “I can’t breathe,” the young man yelled before losing consciousness. The same words that George Floyd would say months later before he was assassinated by a white policeman.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Elijah Mcclain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Attorney General#Police Union#The African American#Democratic#Aurora Fire Rescue#Ap#Facebook And Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
Posted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
CelebritiesABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

South Carolina attorney resigns and enters rehab after being shot in the head months after deaths of his wife and son

(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina attorney who said he was shot Saturday, about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside the family's home, said Monday he plans to resign from his law firm and begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WCSC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy