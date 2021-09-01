Three police officers and two paramedics, charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of African-American Elijah McClain

A federal grand jury in Colorado on Wednesday indicted the three police officers and two paramedics involved in the death of Elijah McClain on 32 counts, including involuntary manslaughter and criminally negligent manslaughter. State Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced the criminal charges nearly two years after the 23-year-old African-American’s death at the hands of the police. During the arrest, the officers applied a strangulation key to him. “I can’t breathe,” the young man yelled before losing consciousness. The same words that George Floyd would say months later before he was assassinated by a white policeman.