While we’re excited to see so many cultural celebrations of the Holidays, we’re mostly excited about the FOOD, of course! Epcot’s Festival of the Holidays includes standalone marketplace booths known as Holiday Kitchens featuring the flavors of the holidays. If you’re familiar with the Epcot Food and Wine Festival, then you have the basic idea (though several dish portions for Holidays Around the World are closer to meal-sized as opposed to tapas-style). It’s a Food and Wine Festival — PLUS Holidays!