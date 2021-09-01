Take a Risk with Kevin Allison’s Award-Winning Show
Have you ever been to a party and started telling everyone a story but realized it was too personal and revealing, so you decided you shouldn’t finish it? You’re not alone. As a writer, I know firsthand how intimidating it is to divulge your darkest fears or your biggest insecurities. It can be terrifying. But for me, it’s also liberating. I think many of the storytellers featured in Risk! feel the same way.www.manhattanwithatwist.com
Comments / 0