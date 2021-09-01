Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Take a Risk with Kevin Allison’s Award-Winning Show

By Jacy Topps
manhattanwithatwist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever been to a party and started telling everyone a story but realized it was too personal and revealing, so you decided you shouldn’t finish it? You’re not alone. As a writer, I know firsthand how intimidating it is to divulge your darkest fears or your biggest insecurities. It can be terrifying. But for me, it’s also liberating. I think many of the storytellers featured in Risk! feel the same way.

www.manhattanwithatwist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Lisa Lampanelli
Person
Sarah Silverman
Person
Rachel Dratch
Person
Dan Savage
Person
Aisha Tyler
Person
Kevin Allison
Person
Lili Taylor
Person
Jonah Ray
Person
Ts Madison
Person
Margaret Cho
Person
Jesse Thorn
Person
Janeane Garofalo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#New Yorkers#Covid#Bookshop Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
GoldDerby

How often do new shows win the top awards at the Emmys?

After host Jimmy Kimmel opened the audience-less 2020 Primetime Emmys ceremony from Los Angeles, the metaphorical spotlight stayed fixed for quite a while on the socially distanced “Schitt’s Creek” viewing party in Toronto as the series became the first to conquer every major comedy category in a single year. After “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Veep,” it became only the third show to win Best Comedy Series for its sixth season, and just the ninth to win for its final season after “Fleabag” did so one year earlier. Throughout Emmys history, both comedy and drama series have usually been...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
Theater & DancePosted by
Best Life

See Sophia Loren's First Granddaughter, Who Just Turned 15

Few starlets embodied the glitz and glamour of Hollywood's Golden Era quite like the Italian actress, Sophia Loren. Initially cast as Europe's answer to Marilyn Monroe, she grew into something even more interesting: a glamorous woman unafraid to take on unglamorous roles. Her career was big and bold, groundbreaking in its international success: for her role in Two Women, she became the first actor to win an Oscar for a foreign-language performance in 1961. Her globe-trotting work took her back and forth between continents as she worked with all the greats of American and Italian cinema, making classics such as El Cid, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, Marriage Italian Style, Houseboat, and A Special Day.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Meredith Vieira Cried When This 'View' Co-Host Got Fired

Meredith Vieira is one of the most experienced television journalists out there. Per Britannica, Vieira graduated from Tufts University with a B.A. in English in 1975 and began her career as a radio host announcer. She worked her way up the ranks and made history in 1989 when she became the youngest correspondent for CBS' flagship news program, "60 Minutes," as noted by the Los Angeles Times. But her time on "60 Minutes" was not as positive as many thought, because she experienced sexism from people she worked with.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Mark Ronson ties the knot with Meryl Streep's daughter

Mark Ronson is now officially Meryl Streep's son-in-law after his wedding to Grace Gummer. Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer have tied the knot. The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker, who confirmed his engagement to the daughter of Hollywood legend Meryl Streep in June, took to Instagram on Saturday (04.09.21) to share a picture from the couple's ceremony.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
CelebritiesWashington Post

William Shatner, at 90, keeps seeking that next personal frontier

One of the hardest-working men in Hollywood hasn’t been slowed so much by the pandemic. He has two television shows going. He released a movie several months back and will release an album next month. Lately he has traveled by land with his horses and by sea swimming with sharks, and he casts a hopeful eye on heading to space — but not before recording an A.I.-driven version of himself for future generations to hear.

Comments / 0

Community Policy