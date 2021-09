❉ Glam was the headline, but the entire rock spectrum was a haven for the twee, the outcast and the strange in 1972, writes Huw Thomas. 2016’s Let’s Go Down And Blow Our Minds: The British Psychedelic Sounds Of 1967 was a landmark release for Grapefruit Records, compiling 80 tracks of dizzying psych from names familiar and not-so. It was to be the first in a series of “British psychedelic sounds” compilations tracking the exploits of the era’s grassy-bottomed gawks. Psychedelia’s tint had faded by 1970, prompting a rebrand for New Moon’s In The Sky: The British Progressive Pop Sounds of 1970. Now comes Beyond the Pale Horizon – The British Progressive Pop Sounds Of 1972, a 3CD set that finds the decade’s staple quandary of back-to-basics vs progression in full whorl as things all go a bit Whistle Test.