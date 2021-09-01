You Haven’t Really Glamped Until You Have Stayed The Night At Colorado’s Black Tree Resort

Have you ever been glamping? Defined as glamorous camping (get it?), glamping is a swanky outdoor experience that features not only stunning landscapes but luxurious accommodations and amenities as well, a la heated tents, gorgeous yurts, and an on-site spa. Are you ready to try it for yourself? Then you will want to glamp at Colorado’s Black Tree Resort, which is being called one of the best glamping spots in America!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

It's official: If you want to glamp, there is no better place in the country than the Black Tree Resort, which was just named Best Glamping Spot by USA Today's 10Best.

"'High end meets high country' at Black Tree, a luxury camping resort in Colorado," begins the 10Best feature, going on to add that "Tents are spaced out with privacy in mind and come outfitted with queen size beds, Pendleton blankets, electricity, and access to private bathrooms."

Located in Lake George, Black Tree is the perfect place to stay for couples and families alike, thanks to the aforementioned accommodations, plus an impressive assortment of on-site amenities.

When it comes to things to see and do, you will never run out of activities in and around the Black Tree Resort, including campfires and s'mores making, horseback riding, hiking, fishing, and ziplining.

Are you looking for a place to relax and unwind? The Black Tree Resort is perfect for that, too!

In addition to all of the above, Black Tree also offers 3 gourmet meals a day and an optional on-the-go lunch for those who plan to spend all afternoon in the great outdoors.

To learn more about the Black Tree Resort - or to book your stay - please visit their website .

