Fred R. Davis Sr. was born on March 2, 1943, on the army base of Ft. Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina, to Major (retired) Robert H. and Mary Katherine Christenbury Davis. He was the eldest son of five; two brothers, two sisters. His father was a career army officer and was stationed to a number of bases during his career. By the time he was a strapping teenager, Fred had lived in 20 different locations, both domestic and foreign.