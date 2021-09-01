Cancel
Jefferson County Week 34 COVID Update

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCDC Week 34 Epidemiological Analysis: (from JCHD Epidemiologist, Sara Wilton) This week the county remains in the RED/highest transmission level with a weekly case count of 577 confirmed and probable cases and a positivity rate of 14.2%. We aren’t seeing many changes in our weekly case counts or the positivity rate when comparing the last few weeks. The highest percent increase in cases once again came from the 0-9 year age group.

