Jefferson County Week 34 COVID Update

Alabama has reached another milestone in the COVID-19 outbreak, as the total of infections to date is now more than 700,000. In Birmingham Watch’s periodic analysis of statewide pandemic data, the latest milestone was reached Wednesday when 4,691 new cases were reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health. It has been just 27 days since the cumulative total passed the 600,000 mark, due primarily to the continuing march of the Delta variant throughout the nation.