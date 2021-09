RIGBY – A monument honoring an NFL Hall-of-Famer was unveiled at Rigby High School Friday evening. Larry Wilson, who played for the former St. Louis Cardinals from 1960-1973 and pioneered the safety blitz, grew up in Rigby. He died in September 2020 from lung cancer at age 82. The monument includes a bronze recreation of a photo from Larry’s last NFL game. It also includes his high school and college graduation dates, Hall of Fame induction date and other career highlights, along with a statement he once made about achieving goals.