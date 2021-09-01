S&P500 Continuing With New Record Highs

The suggestion by the Federal Reserve Bank ( Fed ) that it may begin to reduce its monthly asset buying program from $120bn per month before the end of 2021 sent markets into a new mini-correction. The process of reducing this type of quantitative easing (Q/E) has become known as “tapering” and the Fed’s consideration of this policy change signals that it is becoming concerned about inflationary pressures. After a little sell-off, the general bullishness of the market combined with the exceptional profits being reported by S&P 500 index companies pushed the market to yet another new record high over the psychological resistance level at 4500. Consider the chart: