What to know about Texas abortion law that bans the procedure once heartbeat is detected

El Paso Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Greg Abbott signed legislation known as the "fetal heartbeat" bill in May. The law allows private citizens to sue anyone who aids or abets abortions. It bans abortions once a heartbeat is detected, typically around 6 weeks. A divided Supreme Court left a new, controversial law in Texas that...

Women's HealthWashington Post

One tactic to stop abortion bounty hunters from demolishing women’s constitutional rights

When thinking about Texas’s nefarious scheme to deprive women of their constitutional right to seek an abortion, I am reminded of the tactics White segregationists used in the years following the Brown v. Board of Education decision. The 1954 ruling prohibited schools from segregating students, so some parents created all White “academies.” Some states threatened to close public schools for everyone. Blocked from keeping Black students in substandard schools, they sought other means to do the unconstitutional activity.
Texas StateThe New Yorker

The Manifold Threats of the Texas Abortion Law

In “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” Hannah Arendt observed the early tendency of a totalitarian regime to draft private citizens to conduct “voluntary espionage,” so that “a neighbor gradually becomes a more dangerous enemy than officially appointed police agents.” Echoes of this fear could be felt in the dissents from the Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday not to block enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortion after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy. The statute, enacted in May, authorizes citizens to file a lawsuit against a party that performs or even unintentionally “aids or abets” such an abortion, and to exact damages of at least ten thousand dollars for each forbidden abortion from that defendant if they win the case. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor put it in her dissenting opinion, “The Texas Legislature has deputized the State’s citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures.” Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan also dissented; each penned dissenting opinions emphasizing the novel structure of the legislation, which delegates enforcement to members of the general populace.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Women’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Women's HealthAustin American-Statesman

'Enough is enough': Texas Medical Association opposes new abortion restrictions

Texas' largest medical association is opposing a new state law prohibiting abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, saying in a strongly worded statement the law will "normalize vigilante interference in the patient-physician relationship." Leaders for the Texas Medical Association, which represents more than 55,000 physicians and medical students...
Texas StateRolla Daily News

What is Roe v. Wade and how could the Texas abortion law affect it?

A Texas law banning most abortions that took effect Wednesday after the Supreme Court declined to block its enforcement may challenge Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that gave people the right to access the procedure, nationwide. The restrictive "fetal heartbeat bill" bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy regardless...
Texas Stateundark.org

What’s in a Name? Experts Say Texas ‘Heartbeat Law’ Misleads

Proponents of Texas’ new near-total ban on abortions call it the “heartbeat bill.”. The name references the point in time at around six weeks’ gestation when the embryo’s cardiac activity can first be detected by an ultrasound — which under the new law triggers a block on an abortion. But medical and reproductive health experts say the reference to a heartbeat at that stage of a pregnancy is medically inaccurate as an embryo does not have a developed heart at six weeks’ gestation.
Congress & CourtsBirmingham Star

US Supreme Court Allows Texas Law Banning Most Abortions

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state to remain in place, after voting 5-4 to deny an emergency request by abortion rights groups to block it from taking effect. An unsigned order from the majority late Wednesday said the challengers did...
Texas StateWeatherford Democrat

Texas abortion ban law takes effect

AUSTIN (AP) — The Supreme Court allowing a new Texas law that bans most abortions is the biggest curb to the constitutional right to an abortion in decades, and Republicans in other states are already considering similar measures. The law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually...
Women's HealthBBC

Texas abortion law: What women make of six-week abortion ban

A new law restricting access to abortions is being celebrated by supporters in Texas, but for the doctors and pro-choice activists who could be prosecuted under it, this was a dark day. On Tuesday afternoon, Eva Alpar was approaching women outside a clinic that provides a range of health services,...
Texas StateVoice of America

Biden Assails Texas Law Banning Most Abortions

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday assailed a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state, hours after the Supreme Court declined to act on an emergency request by abortion rights groups to block the measure from taking effect. In a statement, Biden, an abortion rights supporter,...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

EXPLAINER: The language, reach of new Texas abortion law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The nation’s highest courthas allowed a Texas law banning most abortions to remain in effect, marking a turning point for abortion opponents who have been fighting to implement stronger restrictions for nearly a decade. The Texas law, pegged a “fetal heartbeat bill,” bans abortions at the point...

