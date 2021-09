The creators behind the Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 mod tools have recently announced that they have been hired by game company CD Projekt RED as official employees soon. The big announcement came from a post on Cyberpunk 2077 modding community Discord server from the team. Hambalko Bence aka Traderain has revealed that together with Blumster, Kote Akos aka Nightmarea, and rfuzzo have been employed by CDPR. According to them, their new work will involve working on different projects that will be related to Cyberpunk 2077 backend and its modding support. They will join the popular gaming studio under the company Yigsoft, which was co-founded by Nightmarea and Traderain.