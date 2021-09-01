Cancel
Quantum Workplace Customers Named Winners of Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management Excellence Awards

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Three Customers Recognized for Performance Management, Talent Management and Employee Engagement Strategies Using Company’s Innovative Software Solutions. Quantum Workplace, a leading provider of comprehensive employee engagement and performance software, as well as the leader in data collection for nearly 50 Best Places to Work Programs across North America, announced today three of its customers are winners in the 2021 Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards.

aithority.com

Zebra Technologies Corporation, an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, announced it has been named a 2021 Long Island Top Workplace by the Long Island Press and Dan’s Papers. This marks the company’s fourth consecutive year on the list, which is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC.

