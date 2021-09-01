Quantum Workplace Customers Named Winners of Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management Excellence Awards

CalypsoAI and ECS announced a partnership to support the advancement of safe and secure artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure across the U.S. federal government. The partnership will see CalypsoAI, a Silicon Valley start-up and AI security industry leader, leverage it’s AI safety and security software to expand ECS’ testing capabilities for government customers. CalypsoAI is providing ECS with proprietary capabilities for trustworthy model development, and cutting-edge novel testing and evaluation (T&E). This collaboration will accelerate the deployment of trusted and responsible AI across federal agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.