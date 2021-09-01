Bishop Castle Was Just Named The Best Castle In All Of Colorado
When most people think of castles, they think of faraway places like Europe, Orlando, and Anaheim, but if you are a tried and true Coloradan, you know that we have many of these incredible structures right in our own backyard. While there are many castles in Colorado that you should visit, one, in particular, is being called the best in the entire state:
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Be sure to visit Far & Wide for even more best-of lists and travel inspiration! Do you have a favorite place that you would like to see featured on Only in Colorado? Remember to nominate it here! For even more Centennial State castles that we think you should visit, you will want to take This Road Trip To Colorado’s Most Majestic Castles Is Like Something From A Fairytale.
Comments / 1