Bishop Castle Was Just Named The Best Castle In All Of Colorado

When most people think of castles, they think of faraway places like Europe, Orlando, and Anaheim, but if you are a tried and true Coloradan, you know that we have many of these incredible structures right in our own backyard. While there are many castles in Colorado that you should visit, one, in particular, is being called the best in the entire state:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYDUu_0bkHIUgt00
Far & Wide has spoken and Bishop Castle is officially the best castle in Colorado, as per its list of Every U.S. State Has a Castle — and These Are the Best .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U52ES_0bkHIUgt00
"Given that Bishop Castle has its own fire-breathing dragon, we’re inclined to say it’s probably the best in the country," begins the feature, going on to share the story behind the unique manor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Os1BU_0bkHIUgt00
When Jim Bishop purchased the land that Bishop Castle sits on, he planned to build a modest home for his family, which turned into a 60+ year labor of love.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pAT1_0bkHIUgt00
Reaching 160 feet tall, Bishop Castle features not only a stone exterior but other touches like iron-wrought stairs, stained glass, and even bridges.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atbGo_0bkHIUgt00
As if you needed another reason to visit this masterpiece, admission to see and tour it is free!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQRqw_0bkHIUgt00
To learn more about this must-see modern marvel, please visit the Bishop Castle website .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CX33f_0bkHIUgt00
Bishop Castle is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Be sure to visit Far & Wide for even more best-of lists and travel inspiration! Do you have a favorite place that you would like to see featured on Only in Colorado? Remember to nominate it here! For even more Centennial State castles that we think you should visit, you will want to take This Road Trip To Colorado’s Most Majestic Castles Is Like Something From A Fairytale.

