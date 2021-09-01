Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Have A Blast At An Adult Playground With A Massive Climbing Wall, Zip Line, And Drinks At Play CLE In Ohio

By Beth
Posted by 
Only In Ohio
Only In Ohio
 4 days ago

Playgrounds can be a fantastic way to entertain the little ones in your life. But what if we told you there existed a playground in Ohio that was actually fun for the whole family — adults included? That’s what you can look forward to when you visit the incredible destination known as Play: CLE, the largest indoor adventure center in the Midwest. No matter your age, you can look forward to climbing, jumping, soaring, laughing, and making priceless memories with your friends and family.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DyfSp_0bkHG25m00
Welcome to Play: CLE! A giant 25,000-square-foot indoor adventure park, this must-visit attraction is the largest of its kind in the Midwest.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xOTgU_0bkHG25m00
The moment you set foot inside, you'll be nearly overwhelmed by all the things to do. Ropes courses, zip lines, climbing walls, obstacle courses...the list goes on!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SkMaC_0bkHG25m00
Most activities are geared towards kids ages 6 and up. Of course, it's quite possible that it's the teens and adults who will have the most fun here.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNsuc_0bkHG25m00
Just look at this giant climbing wall. If you look closely, you'll see there's a climber at the top!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k3Vmr_0bkHG25m00
One of the best parts about being an indoor facility is that you can enjoy this space any time of year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLdlv_0bkHG25m00
When you need to refuel after all of your adventures, head to the bar for a cold beer or the restaurant for a delicious meal or snack. Then, when you're ready, you can continue your activities!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSqIf_0bkHG25m00
So whether you're looking for ways to entertain the kids or you yourself enjoy action-packed activities, you'll be glad you discovered this giant indoor adventure facility in Ohio.

Have you ever been to Play: CLE before? If so, what did you think? We’d love to hear all about your adventures in the comments below! For more information, head on over to the Play: CLE website or follow along on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Only In Ohio

Only In Ohio

6K+
Followers
652
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Ohio is for people who LOVE the Buckeye State. We publish one Ohio article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cle#Climbing Wall#Playgrounds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
LifestylePosted by
Only In Texas

The World’s Steepest Dive Roller Coaster Is Set To Open At Six Flags Fiesta Texas In 2022

Calling all adrenaline junkies! If you thrive on the palm-sweating, heart-pounding feeling that only high-speed thrill rides can evoke, you’ll definitely want to check out this new roller coaster coming to Six Flags Fiesta Texas in 2022. Set to open next summer, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger will be the steepest dive roller coaster in the entire world. Are you brave enough to give it a whirl?
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Only In Pennsylvania

Journey Over A Swinging Bridge And Past A Ghost Town On The Clarion-Little Toby Trail In Pennsylvania

When’s the last time you set off on an epic adventure that took you on a heart-dropping swinging bridge, past a real-life ghost town, and along a winding path? If it’s been too long since you’ve spent time in nature or you’re just up for a unique adventure, follow the Clarion-Little Toby Trail in Pennsylvania. […] The post Journey Over A Swinging Bridge And Past A Ghost Town On The Clarion-Little Toby Trail In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa School Bus Airbnb Features Amazing Scenery [PHOTOS]

Kids all over Iowa are getting set to get back on a school bus and head back to school. I remember riding one for years, and not once did I ever think, you know...I'd love to spend the night on one of these! But the school bus we're going to talk about is no ordinary bus. Piper's Skoolie is a white school bus that has been renovated and turned into an Airbnb spot in Northeast Iowa. You can stay along the banks of the Upper Iowa River, and the view is one you'll never forget!
Lifestyleorlandoweekly.com

Disney scraps FastPass for paid line-skipping program

Walt Disney World finally scrapped their FastPass system in favor of a new paid option that allows guests to schedule ride times and skip lines. As we predicted, the newly unveiled Genie app will turn Disney's longstanding line-skip system (which only required advance planning) with a paid add-on to the cost of a Disney ticket. The so-called Genie+ program will cost $15 per ticketholder per day at Walt Disney World and offer the ability to schedule a "next available" slot in the so-called Lightning Lane.
Lifestylevisitbellevuewa.com

Team-Building Adventures: Bellevue Zip Line Tours and Aerial Adventure Play Days

Bellevue features an enviable location, at the edge of where cosmopolitan amenities meet magnificent natural lakes and mountain surroundings. In other words, Bellevue is a city in a park. Our parks and nature offer beautiful scenery and are always filled with treasures waiting to be discovered. Pair these views with blood-pumping exhilaration, and the result is a great way to build lasting bonds among any team. The Bellevue Zip Line Tour and the Aerial Adventure Day are two great adventures for attendees and are sure to provide memorable experiences. The zip line tour includes seven zip lines, two suspension bridges, and two short hikes. The aerial adventure is a challenge course that is yours to explore for 2.5 hours. Transportation is quick and easy with our many hired transportation options or an easy public transit bus ride (Metro 240, 241, or 271) from the Bellevue Transit Center to the South Bellevue Community Center. Bring your team together, and they will leave transformed and with a smile.
Sioux City, IAsiouxlandproud.com

Climbing wall hours change at Long Lines Family Recreation Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The climbing wall hours are changing in Sioux City. The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department said the new hours for the climbing wall are effective Monday, August 23. The climbing wall is located at Long Lines Family Recreation Center at 401 Gordon Dr. The...
LifestylePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

5 Haunted Colorado Hikes Well Worth the Fright This Fall

There is no shortage of hiking trails in our great state, but this fall might be the best time of year to go out and explore them. The summer's extreme heat should start to simmer down leaving us with some comfortable days to enjoy the fall color change, and even to get out and explore some of the spooky destinations we start looking for as we get closer to October.
Denver, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Dream Job Alert: Drink Beer In Denver, Get Paid $2000

Feel stuck in your job? Want something different, fun, and filled with days of drinking beer? Ok, I have something for you. According to Move.org's dream job listing, not only are they going to pay you a nice chunk of change to drink beer in Denver, but they're also throwing in $1000 in travel expenses to do so.
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Closing A Loophole That Let Some Guests On Rides Multiple Times

When you go to Walt Disney World it's difficult to not spend most of your time standing in lines. Especially now, with the lack of FastPass+, you just have no other choice but to wait in the standby line for every attraction. While every attraction at Disney World has a line for FastPass+, that space is basically only used now for disabled people who can't stand in long lines or for the Rider Switch-- which is designed to allow people in the same party to go on a ride when there is somebody in their party who can't or chooses not to go without having to wait in line twice. Previously, it was possible for some members of a party to use this system to go on a ride twice in a row, but a rule change has seemingly closed that loophole.
Lifestyleyourmileagemayvary.net

This Hilton Hotel Is Making Guests Pay Extra To Escape

Hotels offer any number of different room rates to guests. You could get lucky and be able to book a weekly rate for a five-night stay if the hotel chain isn’t that good at math. Hotels also offer special room rates for any number of reasons:. Airport and cruise port...
LifestyleInside the Magic

What Is Disney Doing to Splash Mountain? More Scaffolding Takes Over Ride

Last week we reported that more scaffolding appeared on the side of Splash Mountain. Now, we are seeing even more scaffolding appear as Guests must ride underneath the construction during one part of the attraction. The fan-favorite ride at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World had scaffolding appear on the...
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Permanently Closing A Disney Springs Location That Barely Had A Chance To Open

On August 12, 2019 Walt Disney World opened a brand new location at Disney Springs, the resort's massive shopping and dining marketplace. The NBA Experience was a joint venture between Disney and the National Basketball Association that promised to be the sort of place that any fan of the game would want to visit. While the grand opening just over two years ago pulled out all the stops, the location was only open for seven months before the global pandemic forced it to close along with the rest of Disney World. However, when the rest of the resort reopened, the NBA Experience did not, and Disney has now confirmed the NBA experience is closed for good.
Lifestyletouringplans.com

Walt Disney World Gentle Water Ride Roundup

Among the most basic theme park rides are those in the Gentle Water Ride category. Some may find them boring, too similar to what you might find at dozens of other theme parks, but for many guests they are a godsend – a pleasant place to cool off and a respite from the bumping and jolting of thrill rides.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Bizarre GTA Online wheelie trick lets Motorcycles climb walls

There’s a cool trick in GTA Online that lets motorcycles bug their way onto a wall and vertically ride up, which can lend itself to funny clips and unfortunate outplays. The GTA Online playground is filled with over-the-top mechanics that keep the game alive without a dull moment. It’s fun to use them in everything the game has to offer, from Cayo Perico heist to the weekly content pumped into GTAO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy