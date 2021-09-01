Have A Blast At An Adult Playground With A Massive Climbing Wall, Zip Line, And Drinks At Play CLE In Ohio

Playgrounds can be a fantastic way to entertain the little ones in your life. But what if we told you there existed a playground in Ohio that was actually fun for the whole family — adults included? That’s what you can look forward to when you visit the incredible destination known as Play: CLE, the largest indoor adventure center in the Midwest. No matter your age, you can look forward to climbing, jumping, soaring, laughing, and making priceless memories with your friends and family.

Welcome to Play: CLE! A giant 25,000-square-foot indoor adventure park, this must-visit attraction is the largest of its kind in the Midwest.

The moment you set foot inside, you'll be nearly overwhelmed by all the things to do. Ropes courses, zip lines, climbing walls, obstacle courses...the list goes on!

Most activities are geared towards kids ages 6 and up. Of course, it's quite possible that it's the teens and adults who will have the most fun here.

Just look at this giant climbing wall. If you look closely, you'll see there's a climber at the top!

One of the best parts about being an indoor facility is that you can enjoy this space any time of year.

When you need to refuel after all of your adventures, head to the bar for a cold beer or the restaurant for a delicious meal or snack. Then, when you're ready, you can continue your activities!

So whether you're looking for ways to entertain the kids or you yourself enjoy action-packed activities, you'll be glad you discovered this giant indoor adventure facility in Ohio.

Have you ever been to Play: CLE before? If so, what did you think? We’d love to hear all about your adventures in the comments below! For more information, head on over to the Play: CLE website or follow along on Facebook.