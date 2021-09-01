Covid Wins Again

We are now at a point where it seems like everyone is all over the board when it comes to wearing masks in public or not. As students head back to school, mask mandates have been put back in place, which should help with some of these recent COVID-19 numbers. According to 2.erie.gov.com, The Erie County Department of Health has recently put out information that gives a grim look at how the numbers are rising again in Eire County. The week ending September 4th data shows that there have been over 1300 new cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of 22% from the previous week.