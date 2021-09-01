Cancel
Public Health

Covid Wins Again

 7 days ago

Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, an annual event…that promotes health among local senior citizens…has been canceled. The Rainbow of Wellness health care conference, which has typically taken place each October at the Veterans Memorial Building…on the Williams County Fairgrounds in Montpelier…gave seniors a chance to learn about area programs and organizations that work with the senior population and more. It was cancelled in 2020, too. Organizers say it’s just too dangerous to chance it.

