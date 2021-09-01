Lakes Awaits Court Date
Sheriff’s deputies arrest a Montpelier woman Monday…accused of breaking into a home, north of Pulaski…and then attacking a family babysitter. Linda Lakes faces burglary charges. She was taken to CCNO…since released on her own recognizance…provided she stay away from the victim, or that location. Apparently, Lakes had been told in the past to stay off the County Road H 50 property. This time…she gets in the home…they say she hit the woman several times. No word on the victim’s condition. The case continues.wbnowqct.com
