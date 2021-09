When I conceived the idea of my first AI startup, Palantine Analytics, I was a bright-eyed go-getter who dreamed of brewing up a storm in the industry. By the time I moved on to my current venture, GenesisAI, I had transformed into a veteran who had seen the good, bad and downright ugly days that mark a startup’s journey. But for what it’s worth, it did offer me enough exposure to learn from my mistakes and grow as an entrepreneur. As a result, GenesisAI enjoys a modicum of popularity and is growing steadily.