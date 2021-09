Four companies now have settled a class-action lawsuit brought by a group of drivers who alleged uncompetitive behavior by eight companies in their recruiting activities. The lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California has been referred to as an “anti-poaching” suit. But it actually targets what the four original plaintiffs say are industry practices that ultimately limit the movement of drivers among employers. What the drivers deem a conspiracy was specifically designed to block companies from poaching other drivers.