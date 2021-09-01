Cancel
Energy Industry

OPEC steadily adds back production as economy recovers

 6 days ago

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — OPEC and its allies are adding more oil back to the market as demand recovers from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. The oil producing cartel and its allies agreed during an online meeting Wednesday to stick to plans and add back 400,000 barrels of oil per day from Oct. 1. The group, known as OPEC+, are gingerly restoring deep cuts made last year, when lockdowns and travel restrictions caused demand for fuel and prices to crater. De facto cartel leader Saudi Arabia has pressed for a careful approach, seeking to avoid a sudden price dip from adding too much too soon.

