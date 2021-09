Kudos to George Callas of Hemet. His letter strongly suggests that we commence round-the-clock bombing of the military hardware we left behind in Afghanistan. Armaments that will be used by the Taliban or sold to terrorist groups and end up being used on our troops and innocent civilians around the world. Great idea that won’t be implemented by Biden and company. This reminds me of Vietnam also. Not only the unplanned way we exited, but that Barry Goldwater told us back in 1964 that we could win the war by bombing the port of Haiphong and cutting off their supply lines. Lyndon Baines Johnson and company demonized him as a war monger and won the presidential election. We never cut off the supply line to the Viet Cong and lost the war in the process. LBJ then promptly escalated the war and was responsible for the majority of the 54,000 lives lost there before we pulled out.