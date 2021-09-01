Tips for Getting a Good Night’s Sleep in the Dorms

Here’s something that may get you to bed earlier. A study on the effects of people who stayed up later over a month-long period were more likely to get sick. Groups of twins were studied and found that the twin who slept less was more likely to get viruses and feel generally lousy. The researchers concluded sleep deficiency weakens the immune system. So those who claim they get sick more easily when they’re tired aren’t making it up. if you still want to be a night owl, be a consistent one. It has to do with messing up your circadian rhythm, aka the hormonal cycle in which consistency is key.