LONGMONT — Often, in the game of golf, improvement comes with maturity and a better understanding of how to transition between the good rounds and the bad. On Monday at Twin Peaks Golf Course, where the members of the Northern Colorado Athletic Conference converged for a league tournament, Silver Creek junior Ben Harding overcame a few tough shots to defeat the rest of the field as he finished at even-par 70 through hot and draining conditions. His earlier play set him up nicely to secure the lead going into the final few holes. It didn’t matter that he double-bogeyed the 17th hole and bogeyed on 18, nor that almost every other golfer still had holes to play.