Empower developers for broader role
As companies steadily move toward increased agility, the software supply chain can no longer afford to follow the old assembly-line model: Specialists who once focused their efforts solely on developing code have seen their roles expand to that of generalist. With governance, security and quality assurance professionals less commonplace in the industry, developers now integrate their code in an environment where compliance, security and problem-solving not only rests on their shoulders but needs to be expedited across the software development life cycle.sdtimes.com
