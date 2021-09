It was supposed to be just a distant memory by now; an inconvenient blink in the eye of all our busy lives and exciting plans. I think we imagined that, once the vaccine was available, people would be scurrying to get it, racing in their efforts to return to the human race. Some cannot for health reasons, and I get that. But many can and don’t. The swift return to “normal life” has not been as most of us expected. Like an annoying relative, this pestilent plague refuses to die. It’s still very much present in our every day, not to mention our future plans.