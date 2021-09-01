Cancel
Dual imaging in telemedicine screening improving macular pathology detection

By Cheryl Guttman Krader, BS, Pharm
ophthalmologytimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntegration of spectral domain optical coherence tomography with ultra-wide field imaging can increase accurate detection of diabetic macular oedema and epiretinal membrane. Reviewed by Dr Lloyd P. Aiello. Findings of a retrospective, comparative cohort study demonstrate the benefits of integrating spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) with ultra-widefield (UWF) imaging in...

europe.ophthalmologytimes.com

