Dual imaging in telemedicine screening improving macular pathology detection
Integration of spectral domain optical coherence tomography with ultra-wide field imaging can increase accurate detection of diabetic macular oedema and epiretinal membrane. Reviewed by Dr Lloyd P. Aiello. Findings of a retrospective, comparative cohort study demonstrate the benefits of integrating spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) with ultra-widefield (UWF) imaging in...europe.ophthalmologytimes.com
Comments / 0