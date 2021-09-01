Air pollution could knock 9 years off the life of people in India, study says

People in India are having their life expectancy cut by as much as nine years because of increasing air pollution, according to a new report by a US research group.At least 480 million people in northern India – about 40 per cent of India’s population – suffer the “most extreme levels of air pollution in the world,” said the study, published by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) on Wednesday.Northern India breathes “pollution levels that are 10 times worse than those found anywhere else in the world,” said the EPIC report.Air pollution contributes to factors killing...