Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Letter to the editor: Our forgotten history

goldentranscript.net
 6 days ago

We must not panic over Critical Race Theory, a legitimate idea worthy of discussion at the college graduate level. Its six tenets, as stated by Michael Alcorn, seem reasonable topics for debate. When did public schools stop teaching history? Even in the 1960s, I learned about slavery, the conflict between...

goldentranscript.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Race#Letter To The Editor#Critical Race Theory#Irish#Germans#Chinese#Italian#German Americans#The State Legislature#Columbine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Educationbridgemi.com

Opinion | Schools must teach all of U.S. history. That includes racism

Educators have not just the right but the responsibility to teach the breadth of our history, and this history includes race and racism. Teaching about race and racism can be and is often done within the context of developmentally appropriate teaching about well-known parts of our country’s history. It is done not to make some children feel bad and others good, or to denigrate or undermine the country, but rather to acknowledge the fullness and complexity of our history.
SocietySummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: After reading article, I wondered, ‘What is critical race theory?’

When I read the front page article “Community discussion on critical race theory gets heated,” I was a bit confused by what critical race theory is. So I looked it up on Wikipedia, which said, “Academic critics of critical race theory argue that it … elevates storytelling over evidence and reason, rejects the concepts of truth and merit, and opposes liberalism … and that the goal of the laws is to more broadly silence discussions of racism, equality, social justice and the history of race.”
Congress & Courtsflaglerlive.com

Social Justice Begins With Honest History

With Congress considering legislation to protect voting rights and address police accountability, it’s worth remembering that throughout U.S. history new civil rights laws have been followed by resistance and the stubborn persistence of racial inequity across American life. Still, these discussions in Congress come on the heels of millions of...
SocietyHolland Sentinel

Letter: Critical race theory is a disgrace

The United States of America — what a wonderful concept. However, America is far from united these days. America is under fire from within. We are hearing a lot about critical race theory these days. CRT is an anti-individual, anti-American, fear-focused rebranding of Marxism. CRT despises individualism and gives the lie to Martin Luther King’s dream that Americans “not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” The goal of CRT is to reduce Americans to black and white, incite race warfare, concentrate power, redistribute wealth and basically remake America.
Societyledger.news

Letter to the Editor: One-sided class war threatens our freedom

Carl Gillette wrote a sharp Letter to the Editor (“We the people”) in the August 6, 2021 Ledger Dispatch. He said that socialism and communism are taking over America, causing us to lose our freedom. He wants a drastically reduced federal government. Mr. Gillette, we lost our freedom some time...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Teaching true American history

In his eloquent and prophetic January 1989 farewell address to the nation, President Ronald Reagan gave us a somber warning, saying, “If we forget what we did, we won’t know who we are. I’m warning of an eradication of the American memory that could result, ultimately in the erosion of the American spirit.”
Societythedcvoice.com

Critical Race Theory Is Not Dividing Our Country, Conservatism Is

Our image of ourselves as defined for us by textbooks and teachers. We not only accepted ourselves as inferior; we accepted the inferiority as inevitable and inescapable. One of the largest weapons white supremacy used to oppress non-white communities for over four centuries is the public education system. Statistically, Black students, for the same infractions, are more likely to be disciplined than their white peers. According to the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, Black male students made up 8% of enrolled students yet accounted for 25% of out-of-school suspensions in the 2015-2016 school year. Black children’s criminalization has led to a phenomenon known as the “school to prison pipeline”. With less time in the classroom, Black students are less likely to be on par with their white peers and fall behind in academics. Eventually, students turn away from school altogether and more than likely follow a life of delinquency and crime. However, it is not just disciplinary action that pushes Black students from academia. It is the academia itself.
Georgetown, DCGeorgetown Voice

Letter from the Editor: Committing to journalism for our community

We here at the Voice have spent much of the last year saying, “We cannot return to campus the same as we left.”. This statement is fundamentally true. Two classes of writers, editors, designers, photographers, and podcasters have graduated. We’ve said goodbye to three of our former editors-in-chief. The newsroom I walked into in 2018 has entirely disappeared, replaced by equally talented—but unmistakably different—reporters.
SocietyTimberjay Newspapers

Freedom to do what is right

This week I was in a discussion where the concept of freedom came up, and I’ve been tossing it around in my mind ever since. What does freedom mean to you? Looking beyond the flag-waving cliches, it seems to me that our different perspectives on freedom may be at the heart of most of the arguments we have with others, from individual spats to all-out warfare. It’s quickly obvious that any definition of “freedom” is wrapped around the rights that one feels are essential for their sense of freedom.
Societyaclufl.org

Kimberlé Crenshaw on Teaching the Truth About Race in America

The assault on the practice and ideology known as Critical Race Theory (CRT) has been a wildly successful propaganda campaign. As of this week, 27 state legislatures and 165 national and local organizations have made efforts to restrict education on racism. But what exactly is CRT, and is it really commonplace in K-12 curriculum, as the right makes it out to be? And why does reckoning with the history of racial oppression elicit such profound censorship from those that typically tout support for free speech?
Immigrationmilwaukeeindependent.com

When publicly funded Christian schools use rightwing textbooks to teach slavery as just Black immigration

One history textbook exclusively refers to immigrants as “aliens.” Another blames the Black Lives Matter movement for strife between communities and police officers. A third discusses the prevalence of “Black supremacist” organizations during the Civil Rights movement, calling Malcolm X the most prominent “Black supremacist” of the era. Legislatures and...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

What America's social justice activists can learn from past movements for civil rights

With Congress considering legislation to protect voting rights and address police accountability, it’s worth remembering that throughout U.S. history new civil rights laws have been followed by resistance and the stubborn persistence of racial inequity across American life. Still, these discussions in Congress come on the heels of millions of Americans calling for change. The demonstrations that followed George Floyd’s death belonged to a broader effort to reckon with white violence and discrimination in U.S. life. The historical roots of our contemporary racial injustice were documented in the 1619 Project, a New York Times undertaking that reexamined the legacy of slavery in...
ReligionPosted by
Action News Jax

Historic American church set to integrate its slavery ties

The great contradiction of Boston's Old North Church is that a site pivotal to the freedom of the nation is the same place where slave owners and traders once worshiped. Now, with a $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities announced Tuesday, the foundation responsible for the preservation of the church campus and the visitor experience plans to overhaul its educational programming to better reconcile and integrate those ties to slavery.
NFLPosted by
Teen Vogue

August 28 in Black History: Why This Date Is So Important

There’s just something different about August 28. From the August 28 of 1833, when the Slavery Abolition Act was passed in the British colonies, gradually leading to the emancipation of their enslaved Black people, to August 28, 2020, when iconic Black actor Chadwick Boseman passed away, this day in history is distinct. It tells a story.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
North Dallas Gazette

Two great works on Black American history to check out now

History, they say, repeats itself. Look back a few hundred years, and you can see corresponding events, world-wide and through time. Parallels are interesting to spot; some people might even take them as a warning, so that atrocities, inhumanities, and just plain wrong things don’t happen again. And sometimes, as in these two books, just learning about historical events can be an eye-opening thing…
PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Op-Ed: An Open Letter To American Conservatives

I almost titled this as an open letter to Republicans, but there are conservatives in other parties too (even Democrats), and what I have to say applies to all of us. Looking back … all the way back to Abraham Lincoln … conservatives have lacked initiative. In 1860, with the election of the first Republican President, conservatives had an initiative. There was something to do. Banning slavery was a divisive initiative, but that’s not the point.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy