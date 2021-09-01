David Moore cut by the Carolina Panthers

Per Joe Person of the Carolina Panthers, the team has cut WR David Moore. (Joe Person on Twitter) After signing Moore earlier in the year as the potential WR 3 for the offense the Panthers decided to move on from the 26-year old WR and released him earlier today. This move has more to do with the play of rookies Terrace Marshall and Shi Smith who were both very efficient for the Panthers during the preseason and present younger and cheaper options for the team. Moore had 35 catches for 417 yards and six touchdowns for Seattle in 2020 and will likely only be picked up by a team that is in need of WR depth making him unreliable for fantasy football purposes.