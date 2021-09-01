Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

David Moore cut by the Carolina Panthers

fantasypros.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer Joe Person of the Carolina Panthers, the team has cut WR David Moore. (Joe Person on Twitter) After signing Moore earlier in the year as the potential WR 3 for the offense the Panthers decided to move on from the 26-year old WR and released him earlier today. This move has more to do with the play of rookies Terrace Marshall and Shi Smith who were both very efficient for the Panthers during the preseason and present younger and cheaper options for the team. Moore had 35 catches for 417 yards and six touchdowns for Seattle in 2020 and will likely only be picked up by a team that is in need of WR depth making him unreliable for fantasy football purposes.

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLWILX-TV

Panthers and Dolphins Make Trade

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have traded 2020 second-round draft pick Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022. The Panthers drafted Little with an eye toward him becoming their left tackle, but he’s been a major disappointment in Carolina playing in just 14 games with six starts in part because of concussion problems.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Raiders

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday night that will send a veteran linebacker across the country just a few weeks before the start of the regular season. The Panthers announced that they sent linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick...
NFLYardbarker

Panthers Sign Former Jets QB

Tuesday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that they would consider adding another quarterback after waiving former 3rd round pick, Will Grier. One day later, the Panthers are set to sign former New York Jets quarterback, James Morgan to the practice squad according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Reportedly Claim Former Broncos Running Back

Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos said goodbye to running back Royce Freeman. It didn’t take long for the Panthers to swoop in. The Carolina Panthers claimed Freeman off waivers on Thursday, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. He joins a running backs unit that already features Christian McCaffrey and Chuba...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

5 huge mismatches the NY Jets have against the Carolina Panthers

New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams vs. Carolina Panthers LG Pat Elflein. The Carolina Panthers do not have a good offensive line. Outside of impressive right tackle Taylor Moton, their other four starters each offer subpar track records of production over the past two seasons. This gives the New York...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Royce Freeman offers the Carolina Panthers something different at RB

Royce Freeman could offer the Carolina Panthers something different at running back after he was claimed by the team off waivers this week. The Carolina Panthers picked up another eye-catching veteran off the waiver wire on Thursday in the form of Royce Freeman, who was cut by the Denver Broncos after making their initial 53-man roster.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 greatest moments in Carolina Panthers history ahead of 2021 season

As the Carolina Panthers gear up for their 27th NFL season, we count down the five greatest moments in franchise history. The Carolina Panthers have seen lots of change since team founder and former owner Jerry Richardson brought the team to Charlotte in 1995. The city skyline has grown, a stadium was built, the logo has been revised and two Super-Bowl appearances later, hundreds of coaches and players have been a part of the organization.
NFLwvsportsnow.com

Former WVU Star Will Grier Impresses in Extended Preseason Look for the Carolina Panthers

It hasn’t been an easy road for Will Grier’s NFL journey so far, and he’s not even competing for the starting spot with the Carolina Panthers this season. He is, however, competing to show the NFL that he does belong among its ranks of professional quarterbacks, and Saturday’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens was perhaps just the first showcase of Grier’s continued growth as a legitimate NFL signal-caller.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Panthers X Factor For 2021 NFL Season, And It’s Not Sam Darnold

Looking to get back into the playoff picture next season, the Carolina Panthers have some exciting new additions that they want to get familiarized with the game plan they’ve developed. With a new quarterback at the helm in Sam Darnold and star running back Christian McCaffrey expected to be back fully healthy, the Panthers are going to be fighting for their postseason lives throughout all of the 2021 NFL season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 key observations from second Carolina Panthers practice in Charlotte

What are some key observations from the second day of practice for the Carolina Panthers ahead of their preseason finale on Friday?. There was a tremendous amount of buzz in the air when the Carolina Panthers turned up for the second day of practice back in Charlotte. Of course, just an hour or so before confirmation came regarding Robby Anderson’s two-year extension with the organization, which gave everyone a real lift ahead of another session in more familiar surroundings.
NFLchatsports.com

Carolina Panthers continue ruthless approach to roster building

A ruthless coach to improving the Carolina Panthers’ chances in 2021 has once again taken center stage this week with Denzel Perryman’s trade. The message is clear where the Carolina Panthers’ decision-making process is concerned. If someone isn’t pulling their weight or completely buying into the team’s plans, they’ll find another player who will.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Panthers Cut Three Players

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they’ve waived WR Krishawn Hogan, G Marquel Harrell, and DT Walter Palmore. Hogan, 26, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Marian back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Colts’ practice squad.
NFLYardbarker

Carolina Panthers Putting Faith In Receiver Robby Anderson

The Carolina Panthers are taking steps to shape their team not only for this season, but for a couple of years to come. To that end, the organization decided to extend the contract of wide receiver Robby Anderson for an additional two years. The additional two years tacked on to...
NFLThe Post and Courier

Carolina Panthers leave training camp in Spartanburg, maybe for the last time

SPARTANBURG — Carolina Panthers fans in the Upstate remain hopeful the team will return to Spartanburg next season for NFL training camp even though the organization's extension agreement with Wofford College ended this year. The training camp location for 2022 is still in question as a new team practice facility...

Comments / 0

Community Policy