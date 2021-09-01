Cancel
Kentucky Daily Covid-19 Information

By Scott Ratliff
wsipfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article* On Tuesday, August 31st Gov. Andy Beshear announced 4,548 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth with 1,407 of the new cases being children 18 and younger. There are 2,274 people currently Hospitalized, 617 reportedly in ICU and 406 on a ventilator. The Governor also reported 23 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,764 since the pandemic started. The positivity rate for Kentucky, as of 4 P.M. Tuesday, stood at 13.66%.

