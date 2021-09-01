Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Former Prison Employee Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Bribery

By Scott Ratliff
wsipfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to WYMT reports, the U.S. Department of Justice says a former Cook Supervisor at United States Penitentiary Big Sandy was sentenced to 17.5 years on Monday. Hank Williams, 56 of Whitesburg was arrested on charges of meth distribution, accepting a bribe, and using a communication device to facilitate a felony. According to Williams’ plea agreement, he admitted to conspiring with an inmate, Librado Navarette, and others, to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. It also said he accepted bribes from Navarette and others while using U.S. Mail to distribute the drugs. Williams pleaded guilty in June of this year. Navarette pleaded guilty in July and is scheduled to be sentenced in October. Under federal law, Williams must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

www.wsipfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Drugs#Prison#Wymt#Cook Supervisor#United States#Whitesburg#U S Mail#The U S Probation Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

Federal Inmate Sentenced to 5 Additional Years in Prison For Bribing Guard to Bring Drugs into Jail

LITTLE ROCK—A federal prison inmate has been sentenced to five more years in prison for his role in a drug conspiracy at the Dallas County jail. Tuesday afternoon, United States District Judge Kristine G. Baker sentenced Terry McClendon, 32, of Sherwood, to 60 months’ imprisonment, which he will serve in addition to the prison sentence he was already serving for possessing a stolen firearm.
Pikeville, KYmountain-topmedia.com

Former prison guard sentenced to 17.5 years for meth smuggling conspiracy

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A former cook supervisor at the U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy has been sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in prison, after pleading guilty to trafficking meth at the prison. Hank Williams, 56, of Weeksbury, pleaded guilty to distributing meth, accepting a bribe and using a communication device to facilitate...
Savannah, GAWSAV-TV

Bluffton man receives 20 year federal prison sentence for drugs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Edwin M. Jenkins Jr., 33, of Bluffton, received a sentence of over twenty years in federal prison for distribution of heroin and fentanyl. The sentence came after Jenkins entered a guilty plea to one count of distribution of a...
Lexington, KYkentuckytoday.com

Former prison cook supervisor sentenced in federal court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – A former employee at a federal prison in Martin County will be spending 17½ years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking and other charges at U.S. District Court in Lexington. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky says Hank Williams,...
New Haven, CTRegister Citizen

Feds: NY man who trafficked drugs to New Haven gets prison

A Bronx man who “supplied large quantities of cocaine and counterfeit oxycodone pills” to a New Haven resident was sentenced to prison, according to federal authorities. Jose Paulino, 46, a citizen of the Dominican Republic last residing in the Bronx, New York, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford to total of 70 months in prison, for narcotics trafficking and immigration offenses, federal authorities said in a statement.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Shore News Network

Leader of Seattle drug distribution ring sentenced to 13 years in prison

Seattle – A 51-year-old Seattle man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 13 years in prison for drug and gun crimes announced Acting United States Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Clyde McKnight was convicted May 21, 2021, of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, and two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms, following a 5-day jury trial. The case stemmed from a 6-month investigation in 2017 by the Seattle Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration, of significant drug trafficking in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood. At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly ordered McKnight to also pay a $36,000 fine and serve five years of supervised release following prison.
Belmond, IAKGLO News

Belmond man sentenced to ten years in prison on federal meth trafficking charges

BELMOND — A Belmond man has been sentenced to ten years in prison on federal methamphetamine trafficking charges. The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 29-year-old Rafael Perez-Mercado pleaded guilty on April 16th to conspiracy to distribute meth and possession with the intent to distribute meth. Prosecutors say evidence showed that between September and October of last year, Perez-Mercado and others were responsible for the distribution of over ten pounds of meth in the Wright County area.
Bismarck, NDkfgo.com

Former guard charged with smuggling drugs into prison

BISMARCK – A former employee of the North Dakota State Penitentiary has been accused of smuggling drugs and electronics into the prison for an inmate in exchange for money. Investigators say Matthew Taylor was working as a correctional officer last year when he received payments from a woman to deliver a cellphone, two SIM cards and a cigarette package to an inmate who later tested positive for methamphetamine. According to officials, the woman provided investigators with text messages between her and the inmate that outlined a payment process for meth.
Montebello, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Former Montebello Police Officer Rudolph Petersen Pleads Guilty To Taking $14,000 In Bribes From Drug Trafficker

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former Montebello police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of bribing a drug trafficker. Rudolph Petersen, 34, pleaded guilty to a single-count information charging him with bribery, according to the Department of Justice. Petersen, who served as a Montebello police officer for nearly four years, solicited and received several cash bribes from a gang member and drug trafficker, according to his plea agreement. Prosecutors say Petersen admitted to taking a total of $14,000 in cash bribes since 2018. Federal prosecutors say the drug trafficker, identified only as “co-schemer 2,” told Petersen he would put him “on...
Public SafetyThe State

$1M bribery scheme paid for Fort Bragg employee’s BMW, feds say. Now he faces prison

Three former employees at an Army base in North Carolina have been accused of taking cash bribes in exchange for steering maintenance contracts. A grand jury indicted Calvin Alfonza Jordan, 64; Edward Wade Crisco, 59; and Stephen Paul Sabato, 50, on bribery charges in an indictment unsealed Friday in the Eastern District of North Carolina. Jordan is also accused of laundering money.
Public SafetyGolf Digest

Former USGA employee charged with embezzling $3 million in U.S. Open tickets

A former USGA employee has been charged with embezzling more than $3 million in U.S. Open tickets over a seven-year span. On Tuesday, acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced Robert Fryer, a former assistant director in the USGA’s ticket office, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, four counts of mail fraud, and 10 counts of wire fraud related to a scheme involving the USGA’s flagship event. The United States Attorney's Office (USAO) for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania alleges Fryer “abused his position in the USGA Admissions Office in order to steal more than 23,000 U.S. Open admission tickets, all without the knowledge and consent of the USGA.”
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Twice Convicted Drug Dealer Sentenced to 168 Months Imprisonment

Hagatña, Guam – SHAWN N. ANDERSON, United States Attorney for the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, announced that defendant Jesse Reyes Babauta, age 43, was sentenced in the United States District Court of the Northern Mariana Islands to 168 months imprisonment for Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, a Schedule II Substance in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 846, 841(a)(1)(b)(1)(C). The Court also ordered five years of supervised release following imprisonment, 100 hours of community service, and a mandatory $100.00 special assessment fee. In addition, defendants convicted of a federal drug offense may no longer qualify for certain federal benefits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy